Dana K. Bain, 59
STERLING - Dana K. Bain, 59, husband of Robin Dunbar Bain and father of Alexandra and Madeleine, passed away at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.
