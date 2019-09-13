Home

Dana Bain


1960 - 2019
Dana Bain Obituary
Dana K. Bain, 59

STERLING - Dana K. Bain, 59, husband of Robin Dunbar Bain and father of Alexandra and Madeleine, passed away at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
