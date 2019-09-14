|
Dana K. Bain, 59
STERLING - Dana K. Bain, 59, passed away at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Dana owned and operated Premiere Mortgage Services Inc. in Sterling, for 23 years. In his leisure time, he loved spending time at home and by the pool with his family and friends, watching sports, especially the New England Patriots, and vacationing in St. John and the many islands of the Caribbean.
He leaves his loving wife of 34 years, Robin S. Dunbar Bain; his daughters, Alexandra D. Bain and Madeleine D. Bain; and many family members and close friends he held so very dear to his heart. He also adored his German Shepherd and Golden Retriever.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th in the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road (Rte. 12), Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019