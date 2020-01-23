|
|
Daniel R. Alicata, 25
Auburn - Daniel R. Alicata, 25, of Auburn passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in St. Vincent Hospital after being stricken ill at home.
He is survived by his parents, James P and Maria (Puntillo) Alicata; two brothers James C. and Stephen Alicata and his fiancé Amy; his aunts Antonietta Poce Josephine DiPierro, Nunzia Contuzzi; his uncle Grazio, and aunt Jane Puntillo and Stephanie Richardson and husband John; a niece, Audrianha Rose Alicata; many great aunts and uncles; countless cousins, friends and his favorite cat, Walley.
Dan was a graduate of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, where he specialized in plumbing. He also attended Fitchburg State College. Dan was an avid collector of Super Heroes and Star Wars figures. His greatest enjoyment was attending Comic-Con events, where he met many celebrities.
Daniel's funeral will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Burial will follow to Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Those who wish to remember Daniel by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or you may donate online at www.adaa.org.
To share your thoughts and memory of Daniel, please visit his personal guestbook at
mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020