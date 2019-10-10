|
|
Daniel Amason, 64
Barefoot Bay, FL (formerly, Leominster, MA - died peacefully surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with Glioblastoma on October 9, 2019. Dan is survived by his spouse, the love of his life, Donald Cardinali, their loyal dog, Lilah and their three children, Blake Amason, wife Amber of Barefoot Bay, FL, Michele O'Tuel, husband John of Chapel Hill, NC and Jeanna Sargent of Leominster, MA. He also leaves behind his seven grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Brentlee, Michael, Alex, Brayden and Baylee.
Dan was born in Birmingham, AL and the son of Leroy and Christine Amason, both of who predecease him. He is also predeceased by his sister Janice Brandt. Dan leaves behind his surviving siblings Faye Duchock, Sheila Johnson, Nancy Cunningham and Rodney Amason, as well as nieces and nephews.
Dan was a graduate of University of Alabama at Birmingham and prior to his illness worked for Fallon Community Health Plan as Outreach Manager.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Dan's memory to the Duke University Tisch Brain Tumor Center – Angels, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019