Daniel M. Budzinski, 93
AUBURN - Daniel M. "Dan" Budzinski, 93, loving husband and father died peacefully on March 25, 2019 at home in Auburn surrounded by family.
Born in Milford to Frank and Eleanor (Abramczyk) Budzinski, Dan was raised in Worcester along with his 8 brothers and sisters. He left Commerce High to join the Unites States Navy and served in WWII. A corpsman on board the amphibious attack transport USS Sibley APA206, attached to the 4th Marine Division, Dan participated in the assault on Iwo Jima witnessing the raising of the flag on Mount Surabachi, the assault on Okinawa, and post-surrender landings of occupation forces at Wakayama and Hiro Wan.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Worcester where he met and married the girl next door, his wife of 67 years Jeannette (Charron). After a period as proprietor of a local gas station, he went to work at Lodding Engineering in Auburn where he worked in a variety of roles, retiring after 38 years employment.
He enjoyed painting, golf, bowling, and table tennis which he continued to play until just last year. He excelled at woodworking, clock repair, polka dancing, and living within his means. He could fix anything from a leaky faucet to a broken heart. A quiet guy, his kindness and compassion for others earned him the nickname "Father Dan". A strong yet kind and compassionate man, Dan will be remembered always.
Dan is survived by his devoted wife and caregiver Jeannette, children Dianne (Gary) Bessette, James Budzinski, and June Ganley; grandchildren Stephen (Cecilia) Seaward, Ryan (Sasha) Budzinski, and Katelyn and Alissa Ganley; and great grandchildren Kingston and Ella Budzinski. He was preceded in death by his siblings Eleanor Kratzsch, Anna Mitchell, Sophie Kilmonis, Francis Budzinski, Virginia Gotha, Celia Budzinski, Olga Carlson, and Sylvester Budzinski.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Consider making a donation to the Charitable Fund for the American Legion Chester P. Tutle Post at Savers Bank. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019