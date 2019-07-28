|
Daniel R. Desrosiers, 77
Dudley - Daniel R. Desrosiers,77, of Dudley, formerly of South Grafton, suffered an accidental fall and died in his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He leaves a sister Yvonne C. (Desrosiers) Mitchell and her husband, Francis L. Mitchell, of Millbury; two brothers: Joseph Desrosiers and his wife, Barbara (Badger) Desrosiers, of Stonehaven, New Brunswick, Canada, and Denis Desrosiers and his wife, Dolores (Gadoury) Desrosiers, of South Grafton; and many nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and close friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leopold M. and Laura B. (DeGrandpre) Desrosiers, of South Grafton; two sisters: Gilberte Chenette of South Grafton and Jeanne Messier of Worcester; and five brothers: Gerard Desrosiers of South Grafton, Georges Desrosiers of Sutton, Paul Desrosiers of Millbury, Bernard Desrosiers of Dudley, and Roland Desrosiers of Bonita, CA.
Born in South Grafton on July 2, 1942, he lived there until he moved to Dudley in 1995. He was a 1961 graduate of Holy Name of Jesus High School, Worcester.
Mr. Desrosiers worked as a software developer in the Super Abrasives Division of Saint Gobain Abrasives, Inc., Worcester, before retiring in 2006.
A tenor, he enjoyed choral singing and, over the years, he sang with the choirs of Notre Dame des Canadiens, United Congregational, St. Joseph's, All Saints Episcopal, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and Our Lady of Loreto churches, all in Worcester, as well as with the Worcester Chorus.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a brief ceremony celebrating his life at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 2, in Turgeon Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Millbury. Calling hours from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. will precede the ceremony. Burial in St. Philip's Cemetery, Grafton, will be private.
Donations in his memory should be made to the Massachusetts Society For the Prevention of Cruelty To Animals - Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 (www.mspca.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 31, 2019