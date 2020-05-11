|
Daniel A. Dudley, 70
North Oxford - Daniel A. Dudley, 70, died Friday, May 8 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester from complications due to Covid-19.
He was predeceased by his wife Madeleine C. (Mahaney) Dudley in 2017, who was the love of his life.
He leaves his daughters; Miranda L. Peloquin and her husband Mathieu of Charlton and Rebecca "Becki" Dudley of No.Oxford, his son; Sean Paul and his wife Norma of Burbank, Calif., a sister Dorothy Dudley of Leicester, two brothers David Dudley and his wife Beth of East Booth Bay Maine and Dean Dudley and his wife Rhonda of Oxford, two grandchildren; Raegan and Jameson Peloquin., several cousins, nieces and nephews; and close friends.
Dan was a longtime group leader of heavy equipment operations at Norton Co. in Worcester prior to his retirement.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Stephen and Doris (Walden) Dudley. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. As a combat veteran he earned four bronze stars, expert rifle, and other commendations.
Dan loved and cared for his family very much. He loved the outdoors, boating, golfing, four wheeling and yard work.
At his request, no funeral services are planned at this time. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Project New Hope, 70 James St. #157 Worcester MA 01603 or Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 13, 2020