Daniel J. Gaspie,59
Sturbridge - Daniel J. Gaspie, 59, of New Boston Rd., passed away at home with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 4th, after an illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 36 years, Jane T. (Letourneau) Gaspie; his daughter, Brenda L. Harris and her husband Timothy of Southbridge; three sons, Jeffery M. Laine of Sturbridge, Nicholas A. Laine and his wife Nicole of Hardwick and Daniel J. Gaspie Jr. and his wife Kate of Brookfield;; three brothers, Charles Gaspie of Oxford, Tommy Gaspie of Auburn and Terry Gaspie of Auburn; a sister, Tammy Gow of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Trevor, Lindsey, Sage, Nicholas Jr., Marissa, Taylor, Jabob and Lily; two great grandchildren, Jaysian, Nicholas III and many nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by a grandson, Scott Harris in 1995. Dan was born in Worcester the son of the late Charles E. and Joanne A. (Danielson) Gaspie. He worked for American Alarm in Auburn as an alarm and communication specialist for 19 years before having to retire due to illness. Dan was an avid pool player who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with his family.
Calling hours for Daniel will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11th, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge. Funeral services and Burial will be private.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019