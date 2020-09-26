1/1
Daniel Griffin
1936 - 2020
Daniel J. Griffin, 84

Northborough - Daniel J. Griffin, 84, a 54-year resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at Beaumont of Westborough after a period of declining health. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Helen (Fiske) Griffin; his daughter, Jennifer Driscoll and her husband Kevin of Millbury; his sisters, Eileen Griffin of West Dennis and Kathleen Griffin-Ireland of Marlborough; his brother, John Griffin of Leesburg, FL; his son-in-law, Mark Dansereau, his two grandchildren, Jason and Renee Dansereau all of Douglas. Dan is predeceased by his daughter, Michelle Dansereau, and siblings, Bob Griffin, Charlie Griffin and Ruth Grier. Born and raised in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Jerome and Ruth (Northrup) Griffin. Dan later lived in Somerville and Marlborough. He graduated from Marlborough High School, class of 1953 and from Northeastern University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Mr. Griffin spent his 27-year career as an engineer for New England Telephone/ Verizon in Boston and Marlborough, retiring in 1997. Dan loved car shows, working on cars, camping along the East Coast and Disney World. He enjoyed his morning coffee with the Wednesday Coffee Club in Ashland. As an active member of St. Rose of Lima Parish, Mr. Griffin sang in the church choir. He proudly served his county in the U.S. Army in Germany.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima in Northborough. Burial with military honors will be in Howard St. Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, September 29th from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Chiampa Funeral Home~5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association. To view Dan's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
