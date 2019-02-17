|
Daniel E. Higgins, 64
North Brookfield - The Man, the Myth, the Legend - Daniel E. Higgins, 64, died on Saturday, February 16th 2019. He lived a full, blessed life, letting go after a long, slow decline and hard fought battle until the end.
Danny was one of six children born to John H. Henry and Frances J. (McNally) Higgins. Born in Middleboro, he grew up in Southbridge and graduated from Marianhill High School. He attended Worcester State College and served in the United States Army as Military Police. After his time in the service, Dan returned to Southbridge. He worked first as a security guard at the American Optical Company and later went on to work for the United States Post Office for more than thirty years.
Dan leaves behind his "Pomme" Pamela J. (Poulin) Higgins with whom he shared 45 years of "marital bliss." He was also the proudest father and Papa, leaving behind a crazy clan of four children and twelve grandchildren: Jodi Rich and her children Paige, Christian, Chase and Declan, as well as his sons in law, Chris Hubacz and Chris Rich; Jill and Jeff Sheldon and their children Libby, Tessa, Beckett, Brooks and Camille; Meghan and Dave Fulchino and their children Vivienne and Caroline; and Shane Higgins and his fiancée, Ashley Leveillee, and their daughter, Quinn. He is also survived by three adoring, red-headed sisters, Peggy Belanger, Robin Giguere and Kellie Petrelli; many nieces and nephews and a plethora of close, lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his brother, John Higgins, and his sister, Cathy Laing.
Dan the Man lived for music and live concerts. You were not part of his inner circle unless you had attended at least 5 shows with him, were regularly lent CDs to listen to and could patiently converse about bands, lyrics and songwriters. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, including playing softball until he blew out his knees and was much too old to play. He was a loud, loyal spectator who loved watching his children and grandchildren play all sports, though he certainly preferred baseball games over cheering competitions. He was endlessly proud of his children's accomplishments, regardless of whether they were real or embellished by him.
A clerk at the Spencer Post Office for most of his employment with the USPS, Higgie D was the self-proclaimed mayor of Spencer. Dan enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone, which usually created a long line at the counter which no one seemed to mind. He had an unforgettable, infectious laugh and an even more unique handshake. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. While no longer traveling in frequently broken-down VW buses, he loved trips with friends to Gloucester and family vacations in North Truro, on Bailey Island, Maine or in Little Compton, RI. He spent his last years at Southbridge Rehab and Healthcare, where he received love and exceptional care from all the patient, devoted staff on the 4th floor, as well as his dedicated wife.
Dan was truly one of a kind. He was an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend. He made every person he met feel special and never met a person he didn't like. Although he will be missed beyond measure, he leaves a legacy of love and laughter with his family and the huge net of friendships he cast in his life. His Catholic faith provided him with comfort and strength until the end and we know he will Rest In Peace.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge.
Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Southbridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 84 Chapin Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 or Motivating Youth Recovery, CHL, 72 Jacques Avenue, Worcester, MA 01610
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019