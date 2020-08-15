1/
Daniel Jakaitis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Jakaitis, 87

Worcester - Daniel J. Jakaitis, 87, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at UMass Hospital,

Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, August 18, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; followed by a procession to an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester.

A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Monday.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved