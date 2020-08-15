Daniel Jakaitis

Daniel J. Jakaitis, 87



Worcester - Daniel J. Jakaitis, 87, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at UMass Hospital,



Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, August 18, from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; followed by a procession to an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester.



A complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Monday.





