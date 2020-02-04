|
Daniel F. Kelleher
PAXTON - Daniel F. Kelleher of Paxton MA. passed away on January 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Dan was born in Pittsfield MA on May 5, 1952. He leaves two loving and loyal sons, Curran (Nita) and Sean and granddaughter Kareena.
His career as a Chief Engineer included radio stations in the North East from WGRG in Pittsfield MA to WPLR in New Haven CT and many radio stations in between where he applied his vast technical skills.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7th from noon to 1:30pm with prayers following at French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Evergreens, New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers contributions in Dan's name may be made to a or Emanuel Radio Network 19 Chatham Street, Worcester, MA 01609; WICN 50 Portland Street, Worcester MA 01608 90.5 WICN Public Radio or WIOX 91.3FM PO Box 100 Roxbury, NY 12404. For full obituary, directions or to convey a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020