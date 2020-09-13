Daniel Lekas

Daniel J. Lekas, 65



WORCESTER - Daniel James Lekas, 65, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at home after a brief illness.



His wife Sara Stockstill Lekas passed away in 2018. He leaves his mother, Louise T. (Wood) Lekas; a brother, Theodore P. "Ted" Lekas, Jr. and his wife Joanne; a sister, Katherine Putnam; three nephews, two nieces and two great-nephews. His father, Theodore P. Lekas, Sr., died in 2007.



Danny was a born in Worcester. He was a graduate of Doherty High School and the University of Rhode Island. He earned a master's degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston.



Danny was a librarian for many years at the Chester C. Corbin Public Library in the Town of Webster. While at the library, Danny authored many articles relating to available experiences for the public at the library.



Funeral services with burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.





