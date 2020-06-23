Daniel "Dan" Letendre
EAST BROOKFIELD - Daniel "Dan" Letendre, 80, of Doane Ave., died June 21, 2020 at UMass with his family by his side after a battle with AML. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Spencer.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.