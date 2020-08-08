1/1
Daniel Mastromatteo
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Mastromatteo, 62

Worcester - Daniel Mastromatteo, 62, of Worcester died in his home on Friday, July 31s t unexpectedly.

Mr. Mastromatteo was born in Worcester, son of the late Frank Mastromatteo and Arline (Richard) Maino and attended Shrewsbury High School. Dan was known as "Dancin' Dan" for many years throughout the entertainment industry where he owned and operated a Disc Jockey Company.

Dan is survived by his three loving children, Daniel (Tony) Mastromatteo and Nicole of Quincy, MA, Lindsey Mastromatteo of Worcester, MA and Angela Couture and her husband, Chris of Sturbridge, MA; two brothers, Frank Mastromatteo Jr of Shrewsbury, MA and Richard Maino of New Ipswich, New Hampshire; a sister, Donna Lavallee of Fairhaven, MA; five grandchildren, Gianna, Mila, Emma, Callie and Nolan and many nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his sister, Gail Godek of Holden.

Dan was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and found great joy in putting on his leathers and taking a ride on his "Led Sled". He had a passion for music, especially Rock & Roll, and was an avid drum player and left handed guitarist. He loved his children and shared with them his appreciation for the outdoors. He taught them to always take a moment to look up at the stars and to "never take s#*! from anyone".

Funeral services are being held privately and are under the care of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester.

If you wish to share a memory or sign his online guestbook please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved