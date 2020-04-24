|
Daniel E. McGee, 56
Upton - Daniel "Ruggy" McGee, 56, of Upton, died in his home surrounded by his loving family on April 21, 2020. Born in Marlborough, on August 22, 1963, Danny was raised in Westboro, and graduated from Assabet Valley Technical HS in 1981. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and dear friend to many. He is survived by his wife Tammy McGee, and daughters Tanya and Nina McGee of Upton.
Danny owned and operated Side Alley Restoration in Westboro for nearly 35 years. He was a highly respected, and internationally recognized master of classic car restoration and finishing, and a true artist in every sense of the word. His work was featured in countless enthusiast's magazines and blogs, and his customer's proudly displayed their showpiece vehicles at car shows all across the country.
As gifted as Danny was in the shop, he had even greater gifts and talent in his career as a musician. His musical career started at a young age in the late 70's and continued to blossom until his passing. He played in countless bands over the years including The Choosy Mothers, The Rugburns, Hothouse, Popskull and for the past 25+ years in Thinner with his dear friends Neil Lucey and Craig Wilson. Danny was a special artist with an often uncanny approach to his playing that always checked off all of the "unique" boxes that made him an original like no other. He had instincts that were equal parts amazing and unorthodox, but always Ruggy.
Perhaps Danny's greatest gift of all was his ability to be the coolest person in the room, while simultaneously being the sweetest, most loving, kind, and humble person you've ever known. And, he did all of this wearing black clothes and sunglasses everyday, and every night. Danny was cool, he was fun, he was loved by everyone that knew him and he didn't take any of that, or any of us, for granted. He was a one of a kind that lived life on his terms, a life that the rest of us should aspire to live.
Danny always sang "leave the light on til I get home", may his light shine in our hearts and minds forever, until we meet again, rest in peace Ruggy!
A Celebration of Danny's Life will be announced at a later date.
The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering – Director, is honored to be assisting the McGee family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020