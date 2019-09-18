|
Daniel J. O'Leary, Jr, 87
Worcester - Daniel J. "Joe" O'Leary, Jr., 87, of Worcester, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Wiegert) on May 6, 2014.
He was born in Worcester, son of Daniel J. O'Leary, Sr. and Jessica (Polachi) O'Leary and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Joe was a structural iron worker for many years, retiring in 1994 and belonged to Worcester Iron Workers Local #57 and Boston Local #7.
Joe was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Sweden Church and most recently attended North American Martyrs Church in Auburn. He loved to travel with his children; many cruises with his daughters and many trips to Las Vegas with his son. He belonged to the Marine Corps League and had a great love for horses and cars.
Joe will be dearly missed by his children; his son, Daniel J. O'Leary, III and his fiancé Paula Collins of Auburn, daughters, Patricia Giangrande of Auburn, wife of the late Ralph Giangrande and Darlene O'Leary of Auburn. His daughter Debra Deramo predeceased him on October 2, 2017. He also leaves a son-in-law, Ronald D'Eramo, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Joe was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Paul O'Leary.
Joe's Funeral will be held on Friday, September 20th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501. Visiting hours will also be held on Friday from 9 until 10:30 am in the funeral home. Burial will be in New Howard Cemetery, Sutton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019