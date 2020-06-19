Daniel O'Leary, 69
RUTLAND - Daniel A. O'Leary, 69, of Rutland, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I. after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Susan L. (Grosse) O'Leary; a son, Matthew D. O'Leary and his wife Kelly of Marlborough; and two grandchildren, Liam and Megan O'Leary of Marlborough. He was predeceased by his brother John O'Leary.
Dan was born and raised in Worcester, and has lived in Rutland for many years. He was the son of the late John T. and Adela (Urbanovitch) O'Leary.
Dan was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade High School. He worked for more than 30 years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts maintaining properties of several state departments before retiring in 2009.
Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman and he was especially skilled at fly fishing. He was a member of the Rutland Sportsman's Club and a former member of the Leicester Rod & Gun Club.
Dan also loved camping and spent many summer vacations in Richmond, Rhode Island, where he and his wife kept a second home.
Funeral arrangements will require face coverings and respect other social distancing rules. There are calling hours Sunday, June 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, June 22, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation, 20350 Ventura Blvd., Suite 240, Woodland Hills, Ca 91364 (celiac.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.