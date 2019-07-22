|
Daniel R. O'Neil, 98
WORCESTER - Daniel R. O'Neil, 98, of East Hardwick, Vermont, and Worcester, MA died peacefully Friday, July 19, at his daughter's home in Vermont. His wife of 51 years, Winifred M. (Cox) O'Neil, passed away in 1998. His son, Patrick C. O'Neil, died in 2001. He leaves a daughter Mary-Ellen Lovinsky and her husband Jim of East Hardwick; a son Donald J. O'Neil and his wife Jenny of Petersham; daughter in law Judy Taylor O'Neil of Harwichport; a brother, Paul Michael O'Neil and his wife Pat of Glen Mills, Penn.; nine grandchildren: James Daniel, Kathryn, Patrick, Bob and Kallin, Greta, Haley, Dillon and Luke; seven great-grandchildren: Reed and Windsor, Libby and Graham, Anna Bella, Celia and Lila; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his sisters Mary F. O'Neil and Kathryn P. O'Neil, and his brothers James B., Edward G., Robert D., and John J. O'Neil.
Dan was born in Worcester, son of Daniel J. and Mary F. (Gearin) O'Neil, and lived in Worcester until moving to Vermont in 2017. When he was asked, by family and friends how he liked Vermont, his standard answer was, "Well, it's a different life style here!" In his heart he was always a Worcester resident. He called himself a city boy. Dan was originally from the Vernon Hill area of the city where he was brought up and he was always attached to that area. He often recalled how his family all lived in the same neighborhood. He bought a home with his wife Winnie on Arbutus Rd. in the early 1950's and together they raised three children and other family members. They bought a summer cottage on Zylpha Road in Harwichport, near his brother's and mother's houses, and the family has many wonderful memories from being on the Cape with cousins and aunts and uncles. Dan was always about family and children and education.
He was a 1938 graduate of St. John's High School, then in Worcester, and a 1942 Fitchburg State College, where he later earned a master's degree in education. He did additional studies at Calvin Coolidge College in Boston, Worcester State College and Boston University.
Dan was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II. He served overseas for more than two years with the 1st Marine Corps Division in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, including the capture of Peleliu Island and Okinawa, and the occupation of China. He was awarded a Bronze Star.
For 38 years, Dan was an educator in the Worcester Public Schools. He was an Assistant Principal at Granite St. and Grafton St. schools. He was the Principal of Belmont St. School from 1957 to 1965, and Principal at Grafton St. School from 1965 to his retirement in 1984, when he received the Key to the City of Worcester. He was loved and respected by many teachers, administrators and families. He loved Grafton Street School.
Dan also loved to build and work with his hands. In his spare time he helped family members with all kinds of building projects, refinished furniture, caned many old chairs, and fixed all kinds of furniture to recycle them. He liked to tell stories and be with children. He shared many family memories with a chuckle. He will be missed.
Dan was a lifetime member of the Massachusetts Teachers and National Education associations. He was a Past President of the Principal's Club. He served in 1984 on Governor Michael Dukakis's Task Force on Child Abuse
Dan grew up in Saint John's Parish, and was a former member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, both in Worcester. He was a member of Mary Queen of All Saints Parish in Hardwick while living in Vermont.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 25, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
