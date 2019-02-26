Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
For more information about
Daniel Rich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Rich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Rich


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Rich Obituary
Daniel A. Rich, 52

CLINTON/STERLING - Daniel A. Rich, 52, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Leominster Hospital, unexpectedly, after falling ill the day before.

He leaves his mother, Wilma M. (Campbell) Rich, of Clinton; his brother and best friend, Brian A. Rich, and his wife, Dolores, and their son, Matthew, of Sterling, with whom he lived; three sisters: Sherry L. Charron of Texas, Deborah J. Trautner and her husband, James, and Judy E. Valley, and her husband, John, all of Clinton; several other nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, James V. Rich, who died in 2017.

Danny was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Harold D. "Ace" Rich, Jr. He attended local schools.

For several years until the time of his death, Danny worked as a painter for Emerson Painting. Previously, he worked as a self-employed painting contractor, and prior to that, was a long-time employee of the former E. T. Mortimer Painting, Inc.

Danny loved to hunt and fish; he was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed hanging out with friends and family, especially his nephew, Matthew. His kind heart and mischievous smile will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Danny at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. In lieu of flowers, the Rich family suggests that memorial donations be made in memory of Danny, to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now