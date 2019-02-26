|
Daniel A. Rich, 52
CLINTON/STERLING - Daniel A. Rich, 52, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Leominster Hospital, unexpectedly, after falling ill the day before.
He leaves his mother, Wilma M. (Campbell) Rich, of Clinton; his brother and best friend, Brian A. Rich, and his wife, Dolores, and their son, Matthew, of Sterling, with whom he lived; three sisters: Sherry L. Charron of Texas, Deborah J. Trautner and her husband, James, and Judy E. Valley, and her husband, John, all of Clinton; several other nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother, James V. Rich, who died in 2017.
Danny was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Harold D. "Ace" Rich, Jr. He attended local schools.
For several years until the time of his death, Danny worked as a painter for Emerson Painting. Previously, he worked as a self-employed painting contractor, and prior to that, was a long-time employee of the former E. T. Mortimer Painting, Inc.
Danny loved to hunt and fish; he was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed hanging out with friends and family, especially his nephew, Matthew. His kind heart and mischievous smile will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Danny at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. In lieu of flowers, the Rich family suggests that memorial donations be made in memory of Danny, to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019