Daniel R. Rivard, 88
Shrewsbury - Daniel R. Rivard departed this life after a lengthy illness on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Shrewsbury Nursing Home. Dan leaves behind his wife Kathleen (Kelley) Rivard; two sons, Timothy Rivard and his wife Joanne and James Rivard and his wife Paula; six cherished grandchildren, Holly and her husband Timothy Lessard, Brittany and her husband Isaiah Goss, James and his girlfriend Kimberly, Emily, Julia, and Benjamin Rivard. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia Rivard. Dan is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers Joseph and Jack Rivard.
Dan was born in Worcester Massachusetts to Losaire and Anna (Bellino) Rivard and lived in the city most of his life. He served honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Benham DD796. He was active during the Korean War and with the Occupation Forces in both Europe and Asia. During his proud service, he earned numerous decorations and citations, including the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.
Dan had an accomplished employment history working for New England Glass, PPG Co., Brisk-Western Waterproofing and the architecture firm LEA. While at Brisk, he ran two successful regional offices. Eventually, he started his own successful consulting business, Daniel R. Rivard Associates, based in Worcester. He took satisfaction in helping building owners and architects preserve buildings by identifying and addressing waterproofing issues.
Dan was also proud of his efforts to restore and preserve national historic monuments. This work included serving on a commission focused on preserving Worcester's Grand Army of the Republic Hall.
He was an active member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. He collected money for the Bishops Fund and organized a drop-in program for seniors, among other activities. He was also an early organizer of Massachusetts Citizens for Life.
Dan and Kathleen loved to travel and visited many countries. They also enjoyed music, dancing, and Holy Cross basketball. They cherished time spent with friends, particularly with the Worcester division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In addition, their summer home at Hampton Beach, NH served as a pleasant getaway for family and friends.
Family and friends will miss Dan's sense of humor and generosity. They will remember his passion for ice cream at Meola's, fishing at Green Hill Park, card games at church, and singing all the time.
