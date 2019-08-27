Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
570 Lincoln St.
Worcester, MA
Daniel N. Roberge, 55

WORCESTER - Daniel N. Roberge, 55, of Worcester, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center after an illness.

Dan leaves his mother, Aline E. (Belliveau) Roberge of Worcester; his girlfriend, Linda F. Daley of Worcester; two sisters, Susan Foley of Worcester, and Patricia Caruso of Holden; two brothers, Mark Roberge of Worcester and Kevin Roberge of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. His father was the late Normand L. Roberge.

Dan was born in Worcester and was a graduate of Burncoat High School. He served in the U.S. Army.

Dan was a gifted auto mechanic. In addition to working at several area car dealerships and repair shops, Dan worked with auto racing crews. He also worked at the DCU Center.

Dan was a big fan of NASCAR racing. He also loved to cook. He had a lot of friends and will be missed terribly by family and friends.

There will be a funeral Mass Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 570 Lincoln St., Worcester. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
