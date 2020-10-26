Daniel Ruggieri, Sr. 98Worcester - Daniel Ruggieri, Sr. a lifelong Worcester resident, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was 98 years old.Daniel was born in Worcester the son of Italian immigrants Domenic and Josephine (Martucci) Ruggieri. He grew up on Caprera Rd. in Worcester and attended Commerce High School. A proud American patriot, Daniel joined the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving his country proudly aboard the USS Arkansas before being honorably discharged. Upon his return to Worcester, Daniel married the "Love of his Life" Shirley M. Miller on March 2, 1946. They then built their home in the Lake Ave. neighborhood where both of their extended families resided. Dan and Shirley raised their family and lived in their home for over 57 years with love and dedication before Shirley left his side on January 27, 2003. Daniel continued to live in the family home until his passing.Before retiring, Daniel worked as a machinist for the Norton Company for over 40 years where he was known for his exceptional work ethic. Daniel was extremely diligent and eager to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Whether it was for coworkers or family and friends, Daniel was always ready and willing to jump in and work tirelessly to help.Daniel is survived by his devoted son, Daniel Ruggieri Jr. and his wife Marilyn F. (Phillips) of West Boylston; two grandchildren, Amy-Marie L. Collins and her husband Keith L. Collins, and Daniel W. Ruggieri; four great grandchildren, Joseph Ruggieri Collins and Haley, Abigail and Daniel Ruggieri, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Along with his wife and parents, two brothers, Maurice and Aldo Ruggieri and a sister, Cecilia Charamella predeceased him.A patriotic American who loved the flag and flew it proudly, Daniel always cherished his time served in the Navy. He was extremely proud when his son enlisted in the navy, following in his footsteps. Daniel loved music. He enjoyed Big Band Ballads, with Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett among his favorites in his 2000-hour collection of CDs.In his life, nothing was more important to him than his family. With his passing, it is the end of an era. He will be fondly remembered and extremely missed.Funeral services and burial with military honors next to his wife in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton were held privately. Memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester MA. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.