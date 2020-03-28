|
|
Daniel C. Shea Jr., 80
Worcester - Daniel C. Shea Jr., 80, died on March 28, 2020 at Christopher House of Worcester after a period of declining health. He was born in Worcester on November 23, 1939 to the late Daniel C. and Catherine (Callahan) Shea.
Daniel graduated from St. Peter's High School and Worcester Junior College. He was employed for 20 years at Melville Shoe Corp in Worcester until its closing. He retired after 21 years of service at Seven Hills Foundation of Worcester.
Daniel is survived by his brothers, John M. Shea of Worcester and Joseph R. Shea and his wife Kathleen of North Grafton; his nephews, Michael P. Shea and his wife Danielle of Worcester and Brian C. Shea and his wife Alexis of Shrewsbury and their families; his niece, Colleen Read and her husband Jason of Portland, Maine. He was predeceased by a brother Francis X. Shea and a sister-in-law Elaine Shea.
The family would like to thank the staff at Christopher House and the hospice of the Jewish Health Care of Worcester for their kind and compassionate care.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place a condolence message please visit our website at www.callahanfay.com or call us at 508-755-1500 and we will be happy to forward your expression of sympathy.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020