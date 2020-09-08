Daniel Slevin

Daniel L. Slevin, 77



EAST SANDWICH -



Daniel L. Slevin of E. Sandwich, MA passed away in his home on September 3, 2020 after a long illness. He was with his loving wife Carol and his sister Nancy.



He was predeceased by his parents Avis Chandler Slevin and Leo Vincent Slevin, and brothers David and Eddie.



He leaves his brothers Jim and Irene Slevin, Bob and Maureen Slevin, sister Nancy and Steve Kwederis and many nieces and nephews.



Dan grew up in Worcester and attended South High. As a Boy Scout he was canoe instructor at Treasure Valley boys camp. He loved woodworking, hunting and fishing. After graduating he proudly joined the United States Air Force. As Sergeant he served in Libya as an air freight specialist. He was honorably discharged and moved to Cape Cod where he worked as a Barnstable Police officer and met his wife, Carol. After they married he became a Worcester Fire Fighter working on the Rescue Squad and at Fire Alarm. He acquired his degree at Roger Williams College. He retired to Sandwich where he also worked at NOAA in Woods Hole.



Dan loved nature, always saving birds and animals and enjoyed the beauty of his beloved Cape Cod. He was an avid reader with a keen interest in U.S. world affairs. He was also an antiques collector and refinisher.



He will be deeply missed and forever loved.



Due to Covid a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store