Daniel P. Stewart, 58
MILLBURY - Daniel P. Stewart, 58, died Monday, May 20th at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
He is survived by a sister, Rev. Susan Stewart of Williamstown; two brothers, Wallace H. Stewart Jr. of Cherry Valley and Mark R. Stewart of Gainesville, FL; three nieces, Maria, Joan and Debra; one great niece, Kaia. He was born in Worcester and is predeceased by his parents, Wallace H. Stewart and Mabel R. (Williams) Stewart.
Daniel was a ground service mechanic in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 23 years, before he retired. At that time he became a care giver for his parents. He enjoyed gardening.
Family and friends will honor and remember Daniel's life by gathering for a Funeral Service at 12 p.m. Noon on Friday, May 31st at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Sutton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Millbury Baptist Church, Main St., Millbury, MA. You may visit Daniel's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019