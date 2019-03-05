|
|
Daniel Toomey, 59
WORCESTER - Daniel "Dan" Toomey, 59, passed away comfortably in his home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
Dan is survived by his three children, Sara, Sean and Emily Toomey of Worcester; three brothers, Richard M. Toomey and his companion Averil Capers of Holden, Edward J. Toomey and his wife Bernadette of Paxton, and Kevin Toomey and his wife Elaine of Worcester; four sisters, Patricia M. Curtin and her husband James of Holden, Cathleen T. Norton and her husband Joseph of Paxton, Mary J. Capite and her husband Joseph of Rutland, and Joanne T. Roy and her husband Clifford of Holden; seventeen nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Richard J. Toomey, Jr., mother, Mary T. (Feeley) Toomey, and sister who passed in infancy.
Dan was raised in Holden, and was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, class of 1977. He found enjoyment in several areas of handiwork, in which he became very skillful over his lifetime. Some of his work included home remodeling alongside his brother, Kevin, and many years working for Folio Exhibits. Dan lived much of his adult life in Worcester, as well as in Paxton, where he raised his three children. He will be remembered as a devoted and giving father, brother, son, uncle and friend. His greatest joy was in spending time with his children- attending their sporting events, taking Sunday drives while blasting tunes, watching game shows, and laughing together to a good movie. Dan was his children's greatest mentor and supporter, and always remained by their side to provide advice, and instill within them lessons and morals that will remain with them forever. His children were his whole world, and he felt that they were his biggest success in life. Dan had a humorous personality and could make anyone in the room laugh, usually through his fond retelling of stories of his youth with siblings and childhood friends. Dan was blessed with a large, loving and supportive family, and was especially happy in their presence at large family gatherings.
Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church, 38 Brattle Street, Worcester. Memorial Donations may be made to American Liver Foundation via https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ or via https://donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019