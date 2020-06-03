Daniel L. Valdez, 65Worcester - Daniel L. Valdez, 65, of Worcester died Sunday, May 31st 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital. He leaves his wife of 36 years, Pamela (Markarian) Valdez; two sons, Michael A. Valdez of Auburn and Mark D. Valdez of Worcester; and his siblings, Celina Martinez, Tranquilino Valdez, Anita Chavez, Cedelia Valdez, Michael Valdez, and Tony Valdez. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Andrew Valdez, Gabriel Valdez, Rosa Duran, Mary ValdezHe was born in Torrance, California the son of Tranquilino and Tersia (Roybal) Valdez. Daniel owned and operated Val Industrial Insulation Company for the past 30 years. He adored his dog, Benz and his grand-dogs, Peewee and Chapo. Mr. Valdez enjoyed gardening and cooking. Daniel was a hardworking and giving man who always put others before himself. A favorite pastime of Daniel's was traveling with his wife, Pamela and spending time with his family at their house at the Cape.Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.