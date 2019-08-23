|
Daniel H. Vanasse, 66
Webster - Daniel H. Vanasse, 66, of Webster died at his home from complications after several years of illness.
He leaves three sisters, Lillian Wentworth and her husband Phil of York, Maine; Aline Kenney and her husband Terry of Nashua, New Hampshire; and Beth McDaniel and her husband Ken of Nashua, New Hampshire; a brother, Paul Vanasse and his wife Donna of Bridgewater, New Hampshire; his sister-in-law, Claire Vanasse, of Hudson, Mass.; 17 nieces and nephews; 22 grand nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
He was predeceased by his father, H. Paul Vanasse; his mother, Laurette (Begin) Vanasse; and his brother, Pierre Vanasse.
Dan was born in Marlborough, Mass. and attended St. Mary's School in Marlborough and Hudson Catholic High School in Hudson. He played trombone in the Herbert F. Akroyd American Legion Post 132 Drum and Bugle Corps for several years. He enjoyed courses at Quinsigamond Community College and studied photography at the Worcester Art Museum.
Dan worked for many years in photography and printmaking and was a longtime employee of The Landmark, working in distribution. He enjoyed photography, antiquing and cooking.
Dan will be fondly remembered for his many gifts and his warm smile.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25 at the Holiday Inn, 265 Lakeside Ave., Marlboro from 1 to 4 p.m.
The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the through www.kidney.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019