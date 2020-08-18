1/1
Daniel Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Ward

Grafton - Daniel L. Ward, born in Grafton, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He is survived by his daughters, NanC Ward, Danielle Ward and Diana Patterson and his predeceased son, Bryant Ward. Predeceased father, Luther A. Ward, mother Grace Phelps whom he loved dearly. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Marjorie Wilson, Beatrice Packer, Barbara Brown, Luther Ward Jr., James Ward, William Ward and Richard Ward. Grandchildren, Adam, Dionna and Yves-Lauren Crump and Zachary Ward and many great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Daniel served in the Army as a mechanic and was employed by Norton/St Gobain company and the Grafton Police Department where he retired from both employers. He lived a full life and content in his later days living with his family when he could no longer care for himself when he became ill. He was smart, witty and loved talking about how the Lord took care of him. He was a deacon at the Johns Street Baptist Church where he and his siblings enjoyed volunteering their time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved