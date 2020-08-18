Daniel Ward

Daniel L. Ward



Grafton - Daniel L. Ward, born in Grafton, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home.



He is survived by his daughters, NanC Ward, Danielle Ward and Diana Patterson and his predeceased son, Bryant Ward. Predeceased father, Luther A. Ward, mother Grace Phelps whom he loved dearly. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Marjorie Wilson, Beatrice Packer, Barbara Brown, Luther Ward Jr., James Ward, William Ward and Richard Ward. Grandchildren, Adam, Dionna and Yves-Lauren Crump and Zachary Ward and many great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Daniel served in the Army as a mechanic and was employed by Norton/St Gobain company and the Grafton Police Department where he retired from both employers. He lived a full life and content in his later days living with his family when he could no longer care for himself when he became ill. He was smart, witty and loved talking about how the Lord took care of him. He was a deacon at the Johns Street Baptist Church where he and his siblings enjoyed volunteering their time.





