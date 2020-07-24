Daniel R. Zrate, 90
Warren - Daniel R. Zrate, 90, of Warren died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves his daughter, Linda Norton and her husband Gary of Warren; a son Mark Zrate and wife Joanne of Lunenburg; five grandchildren, Sean Zrate and his wife Beth of Lunenburg, Chad Zrate and his girlfriend Kendra of Fitchburg, Ryan Norton and his wife Lauren of Warren, Shane Norton and his wife Carly of West Brookfield, and Kelly Norton of Warren; three great-grandchildren, CJ, Asher and Wade. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Hilda M. (Wirf) Zrate; his brother, Edward Zrate and his sister, Florence Kmiecik. He was born in Warren, son of the late Joseph and Blanche (Sliwa) Zrate.
Daniel was a Service Repairman at New England Telephone Co. before he retired in 1989. He also served as the Warren Cemetery Commissioner for many years and was a member of the St. Paul's Church.
Daniel was a quiet man who adored his family, especially his grandchildren. When he wasn't feeding the birds, he enjoyed his time parking at the railroad station in Warren, hanging out and catching up with his friends.
A Private Graveside Service for Daniel with Military Honors will be held at St. Paul Cemetery in Warren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN, 56007, crohnscolitisfoundation.org
or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA, 01104, shrinershospitalsforchildren.org
.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com