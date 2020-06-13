Danielle "Dani" Christian
1989 - 2020
Danielle "Dani" R. Christian, 30

RUTLAND - Danielle "Dani" R. Christian, 30, of Rutland, tragically lost her life on June 10, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Dani was a 2007 graduate of Wachusett Regional High School and a 2016 graduate of Worcester State University. She began her employment career at Closet and Storage Concepts in Franklin. This job gave her the opportunity to learn the people skills, structure and competencies that led to her future success at Elder Services of Worcester, and most recently, a position with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services in Keene, NH.

Dani shared a love of history with her father and grandfather. She loved playing the bells with the church bell choir. She enjoyed traveling, adventures, climbing mountains, bicycling, kayaking, family beach trips and anytime she spent at her family camp in Freedom, NH.

The love Dani had for her family and friends will be missed by all. Her beautiful smile, hugs, and "I Love You's" that were so generously given will be missed even more.

Dani is survived by her parents, Sandy and Kevin Christian; her sister and best friend, Jaclyn Christian; a nephew and niece, Chase and Harper Espino; her nephews and niece of her heart, Rawson, Connor and Ruthie; and her grandmother, Betty J. Eddy, all of Rutland. She was predeceased by her grandfather, David H. Eddy Sr. and her grandparents, John and Midge Christian-Spears. Dani also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers that she loved.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 15 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including face masks and social distancing). A funeral service will be held the following day, Tuesday, June 16, at 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church of Rutland, 264 Main St., Rutland (only family will be allowed in church). The service will be broadcasted to the lawn outside of the Church where friends can gather. Please bring a chair and join us for the celebration of Dani's life. Memorial donations may be made to the Rutland Food Pantry c/o St. Patrick's Church, PO Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543 or to the Rutland Historical Society, 232 Main St., PO Box 69, Rutland, MA 01543 or to the First Congregational Church of Rutland, Church Bell Choir, 264 Main St., Rutland MA 01543.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
