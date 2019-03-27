|
|
Danielle A. Donais, 26
MILLBURY - Danielle A. Donais, 26, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 24th 2019.
Danielle leaves her beloved soulmate, Dylan Perkins of Douglas; her mother, Kathleen A. (Marlowe) Donais of Millbury; her father, Jeffrey A. Donais and his girlfriend, Lisa Sheehan of North Grosvenordale, CT; her puppy, Otto; her brother, hero and concert buddy, Jeffrey of North Grosvenordale; her little sister and brother, Abby and Nathan; her best little cousin, Brandon; her lifelong friends, Hershey, Kayliegh, Danielle, Ariana and so many more; her paternal grandmother, Karen Carlson and great grandmother, Janice Langevin both of North Grosvenordale; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Danielle was a kitchen supervisor at St. Camillus Nursing Home in Northbridge for many years. She graduated from Douglas High School. Danielle enjoying being at the beach, going to rock concerts, roller-coasters and the color green. Most of all she loved spending time with family, friends and her dog, Otto.
Family and friends will honor and remember Danielle's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, March 29th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated after the visitation at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Danielle's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019