Danielle Kathleen (Sullivan) Finn, 75
BARRE - Danielle Kathleen (Sullivan) Finn, 75, of Barre, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home.
Danielle was born in Long Beach, Calif., daughter of the late Vernon and Louise (Penny) Sullivan. She has lived in Massachusetts for 40 years. Danielle ("Danie") was named after her grandfather Daniel Sullivan who operated a mine near Truckee, Ca. She was proud of her family and of her Irish Heritage. She had many fond memories of the old cabin in the mountains. She was raised in San Lorenzo, Ca. At an early age she and her two sisters were members of the majorette team "Bonnie's Blue Angels" performing on stage and in local parades.
Danielle was a longtime Engineering Technician within the computer manufacturing industry. When living in San Jose, Ca. she worked for several companies in the Silicon Valley area. She worked for 30 years within semiconductor fabrication at Digital Equipment Corp. in Hudson, Ma., and later for Intel Corp.
Danielle adored her Family and their memories of her will always be cherished. She enjoyed making a home for her family and providing those words of comfort and guidance only a wife and mother can deliver at precisely the correct time. Danielle enjoyed working out regularly with friends in Barre. She appreciated antiques and art. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, going out to eat, taking long drives exploring local history, and shopping for antiques at Brimfield and fairs throughout New England. She especially enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and great granddaughter. They frequently got together to shop and go out to eat. She was deeply loved and these special times with her children will never be forgotten. Danie had an extraordinary personality. She was liked by everyone who knew her. She adored her many pets over the years, particularly her English Bulldog Angus.
She leaves her husband of 34 years, Brendan J. Finn; two daughters, Lisa (Montgomery) Boland (John) of New Ipswich, NH, and Chelsea Finn of Providence, RI; three grandchildren, Stephanie Sarsfield of Bolton, MA, Kyle Boland and Olivia Boland of New Ipswich, NH; one great grandchild Sophia Burgess of Bolton, MA; two sisters, Linda Sullivan of Hayward, CA, and Nancy Angulo of Morgan Hill, CA; three nieces, Desiree Vey and Anita Gomez of Morgan Hill, CA, Deanne Haustveit of Tioga, ND, a nephew Ralph Angulo of Portland, OR. and a sister in-law Eileen Jundzil of Bellingham, MA. Besides her own parents she was proceeded in life by her mother in-law Kathleen Finn for whom she lovingly cared and nursed within her home for many years.
There will be a funeral Mass on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Leicester will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Danielle's memory are suggested to The , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019