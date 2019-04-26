|
Danielle R. Laflamme
Sutton - Danielle R. Laflamme, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 23rd after a brief illness in her home.
Danielle leaves her daughter, Gia Marie Rodrick, her father Paul. J. Laflamme of Sutton, her mother Leslye W. Laflamme of Worcester, her sister Nicole M. Laflamme of Sutton, her niece, Alexis R. Laflamme and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Danielle graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Worcester State University. She worked for Adcare Hospital where she took pride and enjoyment in helping others. Danielle loved being a mother and devoted her life to raising her daughter.
Danielle had many accomplishments; she excelled in soccer and spent a great amount of time volunteering at women's shelters. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with her daughter.
Danielle had great compassion and was always there for others. She enjoyed walking her dogs with her sister Nicole and most of all adored her pet bunny, Sparky.
Family and friends will honor and remember Danielle's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday, April 29th from 5 to 7 pm at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service and burial will be private. The family requests flowers be omitted and donations be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019