Danny S. Sampson, 54
Brookfield - Danny S. Sampson, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Baystate - Mary Lane Hospital in Ware. Born and raised in Worcester, Danny was the son of the late Ronald and Nancy (O'Connell) Sampson and later lived in Holden and Worcester before moving to Brookfield in 2018.
Danny will be lovingly remembered in life by his daughter, Danielle N. Sampson and her fiancé, Michael Chesbrough and their daughter, Siearrah Thomas of Leominster; his son, Dustin J. Sampson - Sanchez and his husband, Jeremias of Edwards Air Force Base, Kern County, California; 7 brothers and sisters, Deborah Smalanskas of Holden, Ronald Sampson of Holden, Shayne Sampson of Worcester, Ricky Sampson of Holden, Timmy Sampson of Hubbardston, Scott Sampson of Worcester and Neal Latino of Worcester; nephews and nieces.
After graduating Burncoat High School in Worcester, Danny worked as a mechanic at Dick & Paul's Auto Body in Worcester. He loved spending time with his children which included camping trips to Salisbury State Park. Danny looked forward to spending time outdoors, which included his favorite past times, hunting and fishing. He will be remembered as a loving father who thoroughly enjoyed the company of others.
Danny's family will remember and honor his life privately at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020