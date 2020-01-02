|
Dr. Danuta J. Antkowiak
Northborough - Dr. Danuta J. Antkowiak, 65 of Northborough died peacefully at her home from complications of pancreatic cancer while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday December 31, 2019.
Born in Sroda Wlkp., Poland, Danuta was the daughter of the late Tadeusz and Jadwiga (Grabias) Kroczynski. Danuta earned her medical degree in 1981 from the Poznan University of Medical Sciences. After emigrating from Poland to Canada she completed residency training at the University of Saskatchewan. She practiced family medicine and obstetrics in Canada for 10 years prior to settling in Northborough, MA where she became a staff Physician at UMass Memorial Medical Group in Shrewsbury. She gracefully served patients and their families throughout her two decades of practice in this area. She loved the community and took great pride in caring for her patients.
Danuta leaves her beloved husband of 40 years, Tadeusz. Together they have two sons, Tom and his wife Lyndsay, Peter, and one daughter Monika. She was also grandmother to three wonderful grandsons Luc, Will, and Jake. Danuta has a large extended family in Poland including two sisters, Elizabeth Medelska and Margaret Ryll. She was pre-deceased by one brother, Jerzyk.
Danuta lived every day to its absolute fullest. She continuously filled the world with joy and warmth. She loved with a big heart, led with exemplary character, and cared immensely for those around her. Her talents were many and her achievements extensive. She would ask that we all celebrate her life and her legacy wholeheartedly.
Danuta's funeral services will take place on Saturday January 4, 2020. Calling hours will be from 10 AM to 12 noon at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01605. A funeral procession will then depart for a 1 PM Funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 244 W Main St, Northborough, MA 01532. Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Dr. Antkowiak may be made to University of Massachusetts Memorial Foundation in support of the Dr. Danuta Antkowiak Memorial Scholarship.
Gifts can be made online at www.umassmed.edu/give or mailed to: Office of Advancement UMass Medical School, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Checks should be made out to "UMMS – Dr. Danuta Antkowiak Memorial Scholarship."
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020