Danuta Deptula

Danuta Maria Deptula
Worcester - Danuta Maria (Jasinska) Deptula, 69, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She leaves her husband of 41 1/2 years, Tadeusz Deptula; her children, Boguslawa Gaska and her husband Mariusz of Paxton; Gerard Deptula of Warsaw, Poland and Marlena Gawrych and her husband Marcin of Worcester; four grandchildren, Natalia Gaska, Sophia and Nadia Gawrych and Alex Deptula, a sister, Ewa Laskowska of Holden; a brother, Krzysztof Jasinski and his wife Elzbieta of Poland her sisters in law, Wanda and her husband Andrzej, Elizabeth and her husband Marian and brother in law, Wieslaw and his wife Jadwiga, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Janusz and Ryszard. She was born in Jedwabne, Poland, a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Zofia (Mioduszewska) Jasinski and has lived here 29 years.
Mrs. Deptula owned and operated Stafford Discount Liquors for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking and baking. But, most importantly spending time with her family and friends, especially with her four grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally.
The funeral will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Calling hours with current gathering guidelines including face masks and numbers of guests will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the funeral home.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Worcester - Danuta Maria (Jasinska) Deptula, 69, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
She leaves her husband of 41 1/2 years, Tadeusz Deptula; her children, Boguslawa Gaska and her husband Mariusz of Paxton; Gerard Deptula of Warsaw, Poland and Marlena Gawrych and her husband Marcin of Worcester; four grandchildren, Natalia Gaska, Sophia and Nadia Gawrych and Alex Deptula, a sister, Ewa Laskowska of Holden; a brother, Krzysztof Jasinski and his wife Elzbieta of Poland her sisters in law, Wanda and her husband Andrzej, Elizabeth and her husband Marian and brother in law, Wieslaw and his wife Jadwiga, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Janusz and Ryszard. She was born in Jedwabne, Poland, a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Zofia (Mioduszewska) Jasinski and has lived here 29 years.
Mrs. Deptula owned and operated Stafford Discount Liquors for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
She enjoyed shopping, cooking and baking. But, most importantly spending time with her family and friends, especially with her four grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally.
The funeral will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Calling hours with current gathering guidelines including face masks and numbers of guests will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the funeral home.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.