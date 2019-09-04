|
Darlene Bashaw, 62
Clinton - Darlene E. (Wright) Bashaw, 62, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 2, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Gary E. Bashaw; three sons, Randy Bashaw & wife Angela of Orlando, FL; Gregg Bashaw of West Paris, ME; and Mark Bashaw of Clinton; 5 adoring grandchildren, Cameron, Travis, Kaylin, Hailey, and Lilah. She leaves her siblings: Terry Osborne of AZ; David Wright, and Robin Crow & husband George, all of NH; and Betty Ash of ME; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her brother Walter Wright.
Darlene was born in Springfield, Vermont to the late Robert & Esther (Farnsworth) Wright. She was later raised in Clinton and attended Clinton High School. In addition to raising her boys, Darlene worked for many years at Res-Tech before joining Lee Plastics, where she was employed until the time of her passing. Darlene was a dedicated fan who cheered faithfully for the Red Sox and Patriots. She was happiest while in the company of her grandchildren and will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. In accordance with Darlene's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019