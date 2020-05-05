|
Darlyne Hogan
Worcester - Darlyne Hogan was born February 25, 1943 in Waller County, TX to Ruby Ruth & Archie C. Hogan, Sr. She graduated from Pickard High School then earned a Bachelor of Arts & Master of Education from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of Social Work from The University of Denver. She had a rewarding career as a licensed clinical social worker. She always took time to help those in need & was an avid genealogist. She passed away April 29, 2020 in Worcester from COVID-19. She is preceded in death by parents & sister Marilyn Hogan. She is survived by her son Roland Nicholas Brown & daughter-in-law Zawarki Dugar-Brown of Houston, TX, brother Archie C. Hogan, Jr. of Brenham, TX, nieces Sheila Randolph of Fort Worth, TX & Sara Hogan (Francis DeMichele) of Santa Monica, CA, nephew Archie C. Hogan, III of Washington, DC & foster son Victor Ogah of Worcester, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020