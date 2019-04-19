|
Darrell A. Deso Jr., 32
Worcester - Darrell A. Deso Jr., 32, of Upsala Street, died quietly at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Darrell A. and Pamela J. (Cross) Deso Sr. of Worcester; three children, Kaylin R. Deso, Tyler J. Deso-Obert, and Gabrielle T. Deso, all of Worcester; three brothers, Joshua L. Cross of Worcester, Jason L. Cross of Worcester, and Blade A. Deso and his wife Melinda of Dudley; and his paternal grandmother, Virginia Deso-Becker of Cape Cod. He was born in Worcester and was a lifelong resident.
Darrell was a roofer and worked with his brother's company, J.C. Roofing in Worcester. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and music. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children.
Calling hours are Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester. Burial will be private at a later date at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To share a memory or sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019