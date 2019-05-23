|
|
Darryl R. Meade, 39
DOUGLAS - Darryl R. Meade, 39, passed away on May 22, 2019 suddenly at home after being stricken ill.
He is survived by his wife Jillian (McDonald) Meade of Douglas; their children, Darius Meade and Chloe McDonald; his parents, Dana R. and Leisa J. (Girard) Meade of Douglas; 2 sisters, Shannon M. Burns of Douglas, and Sandie Crosby and her husband Scott of Uxbridge. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Sheila Brown and his paternal grandmother, Marlyn Lewandowski and her husband George, along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, and his extended family Lawrence and Roberta McDonald of Douglas.
Darryl was born in Worcester on March 30, 1980 and has been a lifelong resident of Douglas. He attended Blackstone Technical High School, and has most recently worked as a landscaper. Darryl enjoyed being outdoors and loved to play disc golf. He was a wonderful "Daddy" to his children and more than anything enjoyed spending his time with his family.
His funeral service will be held at Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas on Tues. May 28. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 PM, immediately followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for the benefit of Darryl's children. Please make checks payable to: Webster First Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 693 Douglas MA 01516, and in the memo please reference "The Meade Family Children Fund" To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2019