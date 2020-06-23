Darryl Needler
Darryl L. Needler, 55

WORCESTER - Darryl L. Needler, 55 of Worcester, died on June 14, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after a brief illness.

Darryl was born in Marlborough, the son of Leonard Needler and the late Rosalie (Fahey) Discher.

He was self employed as a painter for many years.

Darryl is survived by his son, Dylan Needler of Webster; his daughter, Angela Needler of Hudson; his father Leonard Needler and his wife Marie of Mansfield, 2 sisters, Kimberlee Discher of Worcester and Wendy Gelina of Marlborough; 2 brothers, Wayne Needler of NH and Bert Discher Jr. of Worcester; a granddaughter, Miracle Needler, his step father, Bert Discher of Marlborough and several nieces and nephews.

Darryl was a simple, hardworking and funny man, he loved his family, animals especially his dog and cat. He enjoyed playing darts and was a huge UFC enthusiast. Loved all the Boston sport teams especially the Patriots & Bruins.

Following cremation, memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA.

A private Graveside will be held at a later date.

For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
