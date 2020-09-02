1/1
Dave Brosnihan
1932 - 2020
Dave Brosnihan, 87

WORCESTER - David "Dave" A. Brosnihan of Worcester, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester at the age of 87. A lifetime resident of Worcester, Dave was born August 31, 1932. The son of John J. and Esther K. (Collins) Brosnihan.

Dave attended South High and Worcester Junior College as well as Creighton University. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War where he served on many aircraft including being a tail gunner on a B-29 called "Top of the Mark" and loved to talk about his time serving the country he loved.

He is survived by his sister Ruth Ann McGill and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he loved so much. Dave was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Esther (Brosnihan) Sullivan, his brothers, John J. Brosnihan and Francis E. Brosnihan. He is also predeceased by many great friends that he loved dearly and constantly mourned in his later years.

Dave worked many types of jobs over the years, but his longest stint was an almost 30 year run at GenRad Inc. in Concord, MA. This company was the perfect fit for Dave, as he loved all things technology and working for a company that was at the forefront of the computer technology wave was a place where Dave could shine. A man of many interests, Dave was always the first to have any new and ingenious gadget on the market. An amateur photographer, Dave loved to take photos of sailboats on the water, airplanes at air shows, and at events, parties and gatherings. He always kept people laughing with a classic joke or story, though he never let the truth get in the way of a funny story. Dave was as loyal as they come and always looked out for his family and friends. He loved his friends, and doted on his nephews, nieces and friends' children. He always made sure that they had the popular toy or gift and because of his kindness, he will always be remembered by those who loved him. A classic car enthusiast, he loved his Triumph TR-6 sports car and seeing him drive that car was a sight to see. He loved sailing his Catamaran, driving his Cadillacs and listening to and singing the oldies and would frequently attend Jazz festivals. He loved his hangouts such as Breen's, Rovezzi's, El Morocco and Joey's Restaurant. Dave was once roasted by the Worcester Diners Club as he was well known in social circles in and around Worcester.

Dave will always be remembered as a kind, caring and loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend.

There will be a graveside service Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
