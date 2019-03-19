Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
David P. "Red" Ackley

DOUGLAS - David P. "Red" Ackley, 75, of Douglas, formerly of Worcester, died Friday, March 15. He leaves his wife of 17 years, Diane Ackley; a daughter, Wendy Ackley; a son, David T. Ackley and his wife, Liz Ackley of Ashland; stepson, Brian Ostrowski of Arlington, VA; a sister, Loreen Krause of Millinocket, Maine; and 5 grandchildren: William, Deegan, Devin, Eabha and Finn. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Zollo.

David was the son of Loring and Barbara (Mara) Ackley. He was born in Worcester, and graduated in 1962 from Commerce High School and from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute in 1968.

David served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. He was a bus driver for 30 years for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority, where he was a member of Union Local 22, of which he served as Vice President. He was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Div. 36.

David was proud of his Irish heritage and could not be missed on St. Patrick's Day in full green with an Irish hat to top it off. He was also an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed a number of years as a season ticket holder at Foxboro Stadium, tailgating with the camper and many friends. David most enjoyed spending time relaxing in his hammock in the yard, playing with his grandchildren, and vacationing in Florida and Aruba.

David would like to thank his friend Joe Wall and family for their love and support. David would also like to thank everyone at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for all the care he received there for the past 10 years. In lieu of flowers, he would ask that a memorial contribution be made to Dana Farber or The .

A wake will be held at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, on Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. David's life will be honored through a funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church, 654 Main St. (Route 12), North Oxford, on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
