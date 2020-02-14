|
David and Beverly Lavallee
Sutton - David L. and Beverly A. (Egan) Lavallee, passed away peacefully in their home within hours of one another, surrounded by their loving family.
David and Beverly leave three children, Cynthia MT Rielley and her husband, Steven of Sutton, Nicole E. Valentine and her husband, Thomas of Paxton and David J. Lavallee and his wife, Maria of Portland, CT; seven grandsons, Brandon, Cody, Malcolm, Patrick, Kevin, Mason and Jonah, David's brother Roderick Lavallee, Beverly's brother Phillip Egan and his wife Mary, along with many nieces and nephews. David is predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Lavallee.
David was a graduate of Sutton High School and was proud to call Sutton his lifelong home. He was a Buck Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, during which time he traveled the world. After being discharged he attended UMass Amherst, where he received his degree in civil engineering. David worked as a land surveyor and established Lavallee Brothers Land Surveying and Engineering with his brother, Kenneth. He was dedicated to the Town of Sutton and continually advocated for the responsible development of the town. David was the co-chair of the Sutton 300th Anniversary Celebration and helped to establish the bike path along the Blackstone River and Canal. An avid outdoorsman and golfer, David looked forward to the challenge of a new course each Thursday with his Sutton Center buddies.
Beverly was a graduate of St. Stephen's High School and St. Vincent School of Radiology. She worked as an X-Ray Technician at St. Vincent Hospital and Vernon Medical Center. Beverly devoted her time to raising her children and caring for her beloved grandchildren. She was a proud member of the St. Mark's Church bereavement committee. Beverly took great pride in her lavish gardens and was known for creating beautiful dried flower arrangements and wreaths.
David and Beverly were strong parishioners of St. Mark's, the church that his mother Florence helped to establish. They spent their lives supporting those in need and raised their children to do the same. Both loved to spend hours exploring the back roads and treasures of New England and could always be found tending to their beautiful, expansive gardens.
The family would like to thank the Jewish Healthcare Hospice team and Worcester Home Care Inc. for their compassion, care and support. They also would like to thank the Sutton Police and Fire Department for their assistance over the last few months.
Family and friends will honor and remember David and Beverly's lives by gathering for a time of visitation on Monday Feb. 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Their Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton MA 01590. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Sutton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mark's Church c/o Bereavement Committee, 356 Boston Road, Sutton MA 01590 or Dana Faber Cancer Institute at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org Please visit David and Beverly's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020