David Barker, 94
WORCESTER - David Barker, 94, of Worcester passed away on January 15, 2020 with his son at his side and under the superb care of the staff at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. David was born on July 8th, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rose Barker, who passed in 2017, and his older brothers Ben and Adam. David is survived by his son Brad Barker and his wife Judy Pugh of Boylston, his grandson Jarod Barker and his wife Amber of Beavercreek, Ohio, and his two great-grandchildren Nathan and Ryan. David was the patriarch of a large extended family who were the center of his life.
David enthusiastically enlisted in the U.S. Marines during World War II in defense of his country. He was assigned to the 16th Anti-Aircraft Artillery battalion and served in combat during the invasion of Okinawa protecting the fleet and airfields from aerial attack and kamikazes. He remained in Okinawa as part of the occupying force until the end of the war.
Upon conclusion of WWII, David took advantage of the GI Bill and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Liberal Arts degree. During David's career, he worked in sales for the Washington Beverage Company, a Worcester company that bottled and distributed Moxie and Virginia Dare soft drinks throughout Massachusetts. When the company closed in 1971, David returned to college to obtain his degree as a Respiratory Therapist and worked at Memorial Hospital until he retired at the age of 68 in 1993.
David was an avid golfer and bowling enthusiast. He participated in the golfing and bowling leagues at Memorial Hospital and as a member of the Greendale Retired Men's club for many decades. He enjoyed attending events and social gatherings at the Greendale Retired Men's club and the Worcester Senior Center.
At the center of David's life was his wife, Rose. David was the quiet one of the two but his warmth, gentleness, and goodness always shined through. David and Rose were the nucleus of the family and hosted countless family parties throughout the decades. Especially memorable were those at their lakefront home in Millbury. These parties with family and friends, mounds of food, animated conversations, laughter, boating, fishing, and the famous group swims were highly anticipated and kept the family together. David's passing closed the book on a wonderful life. He will be dearly missed.
A private, family funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Worcester Art Museum at www.worcesterart.org. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020