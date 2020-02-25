|
David G. Barlow, 89
Poinciana, Florida - David G. Barlow of Poinciana, FL, and formerly of Shrewsbury and later Grafton, MA, died on November 20, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Trenton, NJ, the son of Stephen and Virginia Barlow. He was married for sixty-four years to Anne H. Barlow. They lived in Bucks County, PA until moving to Massachusetts in 1960 and then to Florida in 2004.
He is survived by his two sons: Stuart of Boynton Beach, FL and Craig of Framingham, MA as well as by his granddaughter, Tiffany, also of Boynton Beach, FL. His wife, Anne, and another son, Peter, preceded him.
He is a graduate of Deerfield Academy, Yale University (BA), and Wharton Graduate Division, University of Pennsylvania (MBA). He was also a CPA in Massachusetts.
He served as an officer on active duty in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Amphibious Forces from 1951 to 1954 and the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1960.
He held various senior financial positions, both in public accounting (CPA) and private companies, including: Jamesbury Corporation, ITT Sheraton Corporation, and Harvard University. From 1984 until 1999, he co-owned and operated Garrepy Platers in Worcester, MA.
While living in Shrewsbury, he was a member of the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury and later in Grafton a member of the Congregational Church of Grafton. After moving to Poinciana, FL, he became a member of the Lake Hamilton Presbyterian Church. He sang in both the Worcester Chorus and the Master Singers. He was a member of Tatnuck Country Club, a Trustee of the Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, and a Director of the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (through Harvard University), the Grafton Shakespeare Club and several other volunteer groups. David also taught finance and accounting part-time at Clark University (undergraduate and graduate level) in the 1970s.
A memorial service will be held at the Congregation Church of Grafton on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at 10:00 in the morning.
In lieu of flowers, honor his memory with a contribution to The Hudson Hoagland Society in support of the Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research in Shrewsbury. Checks can be made payable to "UMMF – Hudson Hoagland Society" and mailed to:
Office of Advancement
UMMF
333 South Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020