David A. Barrows, 62Charlton - David A. Barrows, 62, of Pheasant Lane., passed away on Monday, June 8th, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after a brief illness.He leaves his beloved wife of 35 years, Patricia A. (Markey) Barrows; his two sons, Michael D. Barrows and his wife Linda of Charlton and Daniel A. Barrows and his wife Amber of Holden; his father and mother, Ralph E. and Barbara A. (Rischitelli) Barrows of Virginia; and three grandchildren, Liam, McKenna, and Emilia. David was looking forward to the arrival of our newest grandson due in July. David didn't have any siblings, but he was especially close to his cousin Michael Slattery. Thank you for that special bond.David was born in Fakenham, England and attended high school in Rome and Germany, graduated from Stuttgart American High School. David obtained a degree in Management from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an MBA from Nichols College as well as a Masters in Taxation from Bentley University.David worked for the TJX Companies, Inc. in Framingham as a Tax Audits and Projects Manager for the past 33 years.David enjoyed traveling with his family, especially the annual family vacations to Williamsburg, VA to spend time with his parents. David's favorite trip was in 2018 when we were able to bring the whole family to Williamsburg. He looked forward to the 4th of July family clambakes and spending time with his relatives. He was a devoted family man and loved spending time with his wife, two sons, daughters-in law, and grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as "Gramps".Our family would like to thank Bud Cleveland who led David to Christ. David was an active member of Charlton Baptist Church. He was the Treasurer of the church for 30 years, retiring last year so he could spend more time with his grandchildren. David was known for his deep and sincere love for his Savior Jesus Christ and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. David's faith has been strong and he continued to Praise God right up until his death. David's last post on Facebook the day before he died was "It's often difficult to understand why our seasons change, but I can assure you that My God is an awesome God and I'm assured that he is by my side in this season too." We believe that Jesus welcomed him home.Funeral services and burial for David will be held at a later date to be announced.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.