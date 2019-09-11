|
David L. Belisle, 73
LANCASTER, MA/JEWETT CITY, CT - David Lawrence Belisle of Lancaster, MA, passed away peacefully on Sept 9, 2019 at the Edith Nourse Rogers VA Hospital. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Alma (LaRoque) Belisle.
He is survived by his wife Barbara and daughter Leslie; his sister Susan and her husband Richard Laidley; and their son, Lawrence Laidley and his wife, Laura. He was born in Norwich, CT on September 12, 1945, and was raised in Jewett City, CT. He attended St. Mary's School in Jewett City and graduated from Griswold High School, Class of 1963. He enlisted in the US Navy after graduation and was stationed on the USS (601) Robert E. Lee submarine from 1964 to 1969 and was honorably discharge as a torpedo/missile technician.
He was employed by Dictaphone, Wang Labs, Analog Devices, Automated Assemblies and NYPRO in various electro/mechanical positions over the years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, rebuilding cars, raising livestock, and restoring his house. He was a resident of Lancaster, MA, for 41 years, and served on the Finance Committee. He was a longtime volunteer for the Lancaster Recycling Center from its beginning.
David's funeral will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, MA, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, MA. Burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, 330 Old Common Road, Lancaster, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019